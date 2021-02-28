Hafitha Issa
09:03

Court of Appeal Overturns Life Imprisonment Sentence of Two Convicted of Murder

28 Feb 2021, 08:54 Comments 181 Views Court Human rights Report
Jusitce Elizabeth Musoke reading her judgement Blanshe Musinguzi

Jusitce Elizabeth Musoke reading her judgement

In short
It was alleged that in December 2012, Rudisha was walking from work with colleagues Muzamil Ombaga, Jamal Mawa and Rasul Atiku when a man suddenly stood in front of them and fired a bullet which hit and killed Rudisha instantly. Another bullet hit Ombaga causing him serious injury on the upper part of his body while another bullet missed hitting Mawa.

 

