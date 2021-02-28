Court of Appeal Quashes Sentence of Man Convicted of Defiling a Mentally Impaired Girl

In short
Apea was arrested in 2012 for allegedly defiling an 11 years old girl. In 2014, Justice Winfred Nabisinde of Lira High Court convicted Apea of aggravated defilement and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.
Court of Appeal Quashes Sentence of Man Convicted of Defiling a Mentally Impaired Girl28 Feb 2021, 12:37 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Blanshe Musinguzi
Jusitce Elizabeth Musoke reading her judgement Login to license this image from 1$.
