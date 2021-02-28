Hafitha Issa
12:43

Court of Appeal Quashes Sentence of Man Convicted of Defiling a Mentally Impaired Girl

28 Feb 2021, 12:37 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Jusitce Elizabeth Musoke reading her judgement Blanshe Musinguzi

Jusitce Elizabeth Musoke reading her judgement Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Apea was arrested in 2012 for allegedly defiling an 11 years old girl. In 2014, Justice Winfred Nabisinde of Lira High Court convicted Apea of aggravated defilement and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.