Court of Appeal Reduces Kazinda’s Jail Term to Seven Years

24 Mar 2022, 19:03 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Former Accountant at OPM Geoffrey Kazinda Appeared in Court via Zoom.

In short
In their ruling on Thursday, apart from reducing the jail term of each of the three counts, the Court of Appeal has found that Kazinda’s conviction was properly arrived at and accordingly ordered that he should serve seven years and seven months effective November 2020.

 

