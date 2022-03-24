In short
In their ruling on Thursday, apart from reducing the jail term of each of the three counts, the Court of Appeal has found that Kazinda’s conviction was properly arrived at and accordingly ordered that he should serve seven years and seven months effective November 2020.
Court of Appeal Reduces Kazinda's Jail Term to Seven Years
Tagged with: Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Christopher Madrama and Catherine Bamugemereire Office of Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda
