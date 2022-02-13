Ochola O. Dominic
15:31

Court of Appeal to Start Conferencing Election Appeals on Monday

13 Feb 2022, 15:29 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Election Updates

In short
Kanyange told URN that the plan is to ensure that the process is concluded within 21 days before actual hearings take off. There are also 29 Applications that the Justices will handle in addition to the Election Appeals cause-listed by the Court.

 

Tagged with: Bagala Joyce Ntwatwa against Nabakooba Judith Nalule High Court decisions. election petition appeals 2021
Mentioned: Bugweri County The Court of Appeal

