Court of Appeal to Start Conferencing Election Appeals on Monday

Kanyange told URN that the plan is to ensure that the process is concluded within 21 days before actual hearings take off. There are also 29 Applications that the Justices will handle in addition to the Election Appeals cause-listed by the Court.
Court of Appeal to Start Conferencing Election Appeals on Monday13 Feb 2022
