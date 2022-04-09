Court of Appeal Upholds Conviction of Finance Manager implicated in Shs1.5billion Scam

In short
Patrick Odele had run to the Court of Appeal in 2017 after the Anti- Corruption court charged him with 103 different counts relating to the scam in which Shs1.5billion was lost through fraudulent transactions including failure to remit to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) among others.
Court of Appeal Upholds Conviction of Finance Manager implicated in Shs1.5billion Scam9 Apr 2022, 16:25 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: embezzlement of health funds
Mentioned: The Court of Appeal
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.