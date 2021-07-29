Kukunda Judith
Court of Appeal Upholds Jail Sentences for Lwamafa, Kunsa

29 Jul 2021 Court Report
Police Officers lead former Public Service Ministry Permanent Secretary Jimmy Lwamafa to the Anti Corruption Court Tony Bath

In short
In the unanimous decision, three Justices Catherine Bamugemereire, Remmy Kasule and Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi, the court also upheld the order of compensation of 3.4 billion shillings each against Lwamafa and Kunsa in addition to barring them from holding a public office for 10 years.

 

Tagged with: Catherine Bamugemereire, Remmy Kasule Jimmy Lwamafa Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi, christopher obey and stephen kiwanuka kunsa

