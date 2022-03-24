In short
A panel of three Justices, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, Catherine Bamugemereire, and Irene Esther Mulyagonja on Thursday dismissed an appeal that was filed by Hamis Musoke Walusimbi on grounds that it was filed out of the 14 days stipulated time.
Court of Appeal Upholds MP Wakayima's Victory24 Mar 2022, 12:08 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Wakayima Musoke Nsereko Hannington after being confirmed as the Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament 2021 to 2026
Tagged with: Hamis Musoke Walusimbi Nansana Municipality Parliamentary elections Wakayima Musoke Walusimbi
