Through his lawyer, Evans Ochieng, Awadh objected to the deportation orders, saying he is Ugandan. He argued that he is a biological son to the late Omar Awadh, an Arab of Kenyan origin and Fatuma Said Abdallah, a munyankore by tribe and Ugandan by nationality.
Court Okays Awadh's Deportation to Kenya Top story10 Oct 2018, 17:05 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime East Africa Breaking news
Omar Awadh Omar smiling at the court premises shortly before the court session Login to license this image from 1$.
