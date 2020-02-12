Kukunda Judith
Court Orders Army, Police to Produce Arrested Rwandan National

12 Feb 2020, 20:14 Comments 96 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report

The order followed an application filed by Rutabana's lawyers led by Dr David Mushabe who argued that Rutabana who is a French citizen of Rwandan descent has been in illegal detention since he was arrest in Kampala on September 8th, 2019.

 

