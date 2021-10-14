Hafitha Issa
22:41

Court Orders Businessman Ben Kavuya to Return Fraudulently Aqcuired Properties

14 Oct 2021, 22:36 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Court Report

In short
Wakanyiira asked court to declare that the transaction was a loan agreement not a sale agreement and that the undervaluation of the properties and cheating of stamp duties was an illegality sufficient to invalidate transfers of the properties.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.