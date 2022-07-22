Court Orders Cancellation Of Title on 45 Acres of Land in Wakiso

In short
Justice John Eudes Keitirima of the Land Division of the High Court ruled that the transfers on the disputed land from the Anselm Semakula to the subsequent vendors that sold the land to Alice Karugaba were fraudulent.
Court Orders Cancellation Of Title on 45 Acres of Land in Wakiso22 Jul 2022, 18:33 Comments 139 Views Wakiso, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: land, eviction, fraud, court, order, deceased
Mentioned: Ministry of lands
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.