Court Orders for Reinstatement of Former UCDA Secretary

Justice Musa Ssekaana quashed the decision of UCDA citing that powers must not be abused and should not be exercised arbitrarily or dishonestly. He says that the actions of Niyibigira were illegal since it involved the improper exercise of power or abuse of discretion.
Court Orders for Reinstatement of Former UCDA Secretary17 Apr 2020, 11:23 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
