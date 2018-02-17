Court Orders ISO to Produce Etukuri Dead or Alive

In short
New Vision suspects that Etukuris trouble stems from a series of investigative stories he worked on recently. His last story was about the death of Tersvuori Juha, a Finnish investor at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Kampala.
Court Orders ISO to Produce Etukuri Dead or Alive17 Feb 2018, 12:53 Comments 272 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: internal security organisation charles etukuri kidnapped
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.