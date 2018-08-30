Kukunda Judith
Court Orders for Written Submissions in Lukwago, Kamya Case

30 Aug 2018

Lukwago went to court early this year accusing Kamya of illegally passing off as the political head of Kampala Capital City Authority, KCCA yet she isnt an elected leader.

 

