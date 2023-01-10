Court Orders Gov’t to Pay UGX 50bn For Canceling Land Title

In short
In a majority judgment written by Justice Christopher Gasharibake, the court upheld the decision of High Court Judge Boniface Wamala finding that the government had to compensate Henley Property Developers Ltd for the loss it had made after the Registrar of land canceled its land title.
Court Orders Gov’t to Pay UGX 50bn For Canceling Land Title10 Jan 2023, 09:26 Comments 69 Views Court Updates
