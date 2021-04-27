Kukunda Judith
19:21

Court Orders Gov't to Produce Detained American National

27 Apr 2021, 19:12 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The family of the detained American National Guy Smith at High Court in Kampala.

The family of the detained American National Guy Smith at High Court in Kampala.

In short
In their application, the applicants demanded that the government produces their client in court dead or alive and show cause why they have violated his right to liberty. Tusiime argued that security personnel invaded their home in Fort Portal City at around 2:00 am on March 21, 2021, and forcefully whisked her husband to Kampala.

 

Tagged with: American National Guy Smith

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.