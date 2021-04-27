In short
In their application, the applicants demanded that the government produces their client in court dead or alive and show cause why they have violated his right to liberty. Tusiime argued that security personnel invaded their home in Fort Portal City at around 2:00 am on March 21, 2021, and forcefully whisked her husband to Kampala.
Court Orders Gov't to Produce Detained American National
