In short
On Thursday, Justice Esta Nambayo directed the Attorney General to produce Denis Okello and Charles Ongom Labeja who have been in detention since March 12th 2020. She has directed that they bring them before her court on April, 29th 2020.
Court Orders Gov't to Produce Lt Gen Tumukunde's Body Guards
