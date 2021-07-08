In short
The evidence also shows that Medipal Hospital was charging four million Shillings per day for ICU beds, Case hospital three million Shillings for ICU, 1.5 million Shillings per day for moderate cases, Victoria Hospital ten million Shillings per day in ICU and 5 million shillings for moderate cases among others.
Court Orders Gov't to Regulate COVID-19 Treatment Fees in all Hospitals8 Jul 2021, 17:14 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.