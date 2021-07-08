Kukunda Judith
17:19

Court Orders Gov't to Regulate COVID-19 Treatment Fees in all Hospitals

8 Jul 2021, 17:14 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Civil Division Judge Phillip Odoki issued the order.

Civil Division Judge Phillip Odoki issued the order.

In short
The evidence also shows that Medipal Hospital was charging four million Shillings per day for ICU beds, Case hospital three million Shillings for ICU, 1.5 million Shillings per day for moderate cases, Victoria Hospital ten million Shillings per day in ICU and 5 million shillings for moderate cases among others.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.