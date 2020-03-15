In short
Omar filed a suit against the Electoral Commission, Attorney General and former Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA, Minister, Beti Olive Kamya in 201 demanding that court compels them to split Bukasa ward into three administrative units with an equal number of eligible voters and services for the benefit of the residents.
Court Orders Gov't to Split Bukasa Ward into Three Administrative Units
15 Mar 2020
Kampala, Uganda
Court has directed government to demarcate Bukasa Ward into three Administrative Units aligned to the Electoral areas
