In short
Deborah Kigongo, through her company Kaaya Investments Uganda Ltd, was importing spare parts for road construction trucks from Singapore in 2012 when they were sold at Mombasa. The revenue authority will also pay costs of the case and interest dating from 2012. These have not yet been calculated.
Court Orders Kenyan Revenue Authority to Pay Businesswoman UGX 150m17 Jun 2019, 17:49 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Deborah Kigongo kenya revenue authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.