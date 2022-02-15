In short
Mabirizi’s lawyer Noel Nuwe asked the Court to give his client an opportunity to appear and explain if he made those posts in violation of the earlier court order. Nuwe argued that Mabirizi was not aware of the court ruling that barred him from attacking judicial officers and only came to know about it on Tuesday morning and needed more time to defend himself.
Court Orders Mabirizi's Arrest on Sight to Serve 18 Months Jail Term Top story15 Feb 2022, 17:46 Comments 311 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Male Mabirizi contempt of court justice musa ssekaana
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.