Court Orders Mediation Between Kitgum Vendors, Municipal Authorities

11 Oct 2019, 15:24 Comments 112 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Updates
Silver fish on sale at Kitgum Airfield Market in Pandwong Division. Photo By Julius Ocungi

The resolution was reached during a court session on an appeal filed by the vendor’s legal representative Dalton Opwonya, seeking to challenge a decision by the High Court in Gulu which lifted a temporary injunction against the eviction of vendors from the site.

 

