Court Orders Medical Examination of Magara Murder Suspects

In short
The order was issued on Thursday by Justice Jane Francis Abodo to the Commissioner General of Prisons. It followed an application filed by the suspects lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde seeking an order to be examined to prove torture claims.
Court Orders Medical Examination of Magara Murder Suspects13 Dec 2018, 16:17 Comments 148 Views Court Updates
Susan Magara Murder Suspects Appearing at the Criminal Division of High Court in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
