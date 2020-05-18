Kukunda Judith
Court Orders Parking Yard Operator to Pay UGX 135M for Burnt Vehicle Top story

18 May 2020, 08:14 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
The taxi that was caught by fire at Ntulume's parking yard in 2014 Pheona Wamayi

The taxi that was caught by fire at Ntulume's parking yard in 2014

In his judgment, Justice Musa Ssekaana noted that he had looked at the Police report and found that indeed the said parking yard belonged to Ntulume. He also noted that it is really surprising that a person who doesn’t own a commercial parking yard executed agreements to repair vehicles he claims were not his responsibility.

 

