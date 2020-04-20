Court Orders Production of Novelist Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija

In short
Kakwenza, the author of a book titled “Greedy Barbarian” was arrested on April 13, from his home in Iganga District allegedly by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence. He is reportedly detained in Mbuya.
Court Orders Production of Novelist Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija20 Apr 2020, 20:06 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
