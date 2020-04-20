Kukunda Judith
20:15

Court Orders Production of Novelist Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija

20 Apr 2020, 20:06 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija has been in detention since Easter Monday Twitter

Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija has been in detention since Easter Monday

In short
Kakwenza, the author of a book titled “Greedy Barbarian” was arrested on April 13, from his home in Iganga District allegedly by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence. He is reportedly detained in Mbuya.

 

Tagged with: Beatrice Nyangoma Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI Human rights lawyer and activist Eron Kiiza Justice Esta Nambayo Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.