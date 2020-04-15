Court Orders Reinstatement of Mak Staff

In short
The officials Fatumah Nakatudde and Apunyo Paul Okiria prior to their dismissal in October 2018 were working as Deputy Registrar and Senior Administrative Assistant at the College of Health Sciences respectively.
Court Orders Reinstatement of Mak Staff15 Apr 2020, 14:25 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Fatumah Nakatudde and Apunyo Paul Okiria Makerere University Appointments Board Makerere University College of Health Sciences Makerere University staff appeals Tribunal session Marks Alteration University Staff Appeals Tribunal
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.