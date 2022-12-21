Court Orders Reopening of Faizan Madina Mosque

In short
In October, the Mosque was closed down by security personnel following a violent clash at the Mosque between the Muslim faction who subscribe to the Kibuli-led administration and those who subscribe to Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Old Kampala.
Court Orders Reopening of Faizan Madina Mosque21 Dec 2022, 08:36 Comments 86 Views Lira, Uganda Religion Security Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Court Orders for Immediate Opening of Faizan Madina Mosque Kibuli-led Muslim Administration Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC)
Mentioned: Faizan Madina Mosque
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.