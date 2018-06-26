Kukunda Judith
Court to Security Agencies: Produce Colonel Atwoki

26 Jun 2018, 12:44 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Col Atwooki's lawyer Ochieng addressing the Press

In her application through her family lawyer, Evans Ochieng, Sarah Ndahura argued that armed men led by Major General Okiding the Commandant of the UPDF Artillery base in Masindi barrack on June 11, 2018 picked up her husband from Peace Corner Hotel.

 

