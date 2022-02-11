In short
Crane Bank Limited was closed by the Bank of Uganda on October 20, 2016, after it failed to comply with a capital call on July 1, 2016. Back then, Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile said that the Bank takeover was guided by the systemic nature of the undercapitalized institution to avoid financial sector instability.
Court Orders that Crane Bank Reverts to Sudhir Top story11 Feb 2022, 11:06 Comments 145 Views Business and finance Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.