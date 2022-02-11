Sylvia Nankya
11:09

Court Orders that Crane Bank Reverts to Sudhir Top story

11 Feb 2022, 11:06 Comments 145 Views Business and finance Breaking news
Crane Bank Masaka branch on the disputed Masaka town hall land Edward Bindhe & Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Crane Bank Masaka branch on the disputed Masaka town hall land

In short
Crane Bank Limited was closed by the Bank of Uganda on October 20, 2016, after it failed to comply with a capital call on July 1, 2016. Back then, Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile said that the Bank takeover was guided by the systemic nature of the undercapitalized institution to avoid financial sector instability.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.