Court Orders Transfer of Jailed MPs Bail Application File to Masaka

In short
According to Muyizzi, their decision to seek transfer of the file was based on a ruling delivered last week in which the International Crimes Division dismissed and application seeking to consolidate two files in the case which would also bring the Masaka file to Kampala for an expeditious hearing.
Court Orders Transfer of Jailed MPs Bail Application File to Masaka3 Oct 2022, 13:31 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Allan Ssewanyana Jailed MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana face Terrorism Charges
