Court Orders Tropical Bank to Unfreeze World Islamic Call Society Accounts

In his judgement, Judgement Justice Ssekaana indicated that the Libyan Embassy in its Diplomatic Note dated November 24th, 2020 confirmed to the bank and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the legal representative of the organization is Saleh Salim Al-Fakri in his capacity as Chairman of the Steering Committee and AbdelSalam A. Ali as the Country Director and Financial Controler as the lawful signatories to the organisation bank account.
Court Orders Tropical Bank to Unfreeze World Islamic Call Society Accounts11 May 2022, 09:47 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem Okello and Chairman of WICS in Uganda Saleh Salim Al-fakim display signed agreements
