Court Pushes Vinci Coffee Agreement Case to December for Determination

In short
The lawyers asked the High Court to declare the actions of the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to handpick Vinci to solely manage the coffee business, set coffee prices and related products in disregard of able Ugandan firms, as an infringement on the right to own property and open competition as well as economic rights of coffee farmers in the country.
Court Pushes Vinci Coffee Agreement Case to December for Determination18 Aug 2022, 18:40 Comments 62 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
