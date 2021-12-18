Kukunda Judith
17:08

Court Quashes 20 Year Jail Term for Isingiro Defiler

18 Dec 2021, 17:07 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Justice Egonda Ntende lead the panel that made the decision.

Justice Egonda Ntende lead the panel that made the decision.

In short
Secondly, the Justices say that the trial Judge treated Muhairwe while sentencing him as a parent or guardian of the victim of defilement which is an aggravating element for offenses of this nature given the resultant breach of trust but they were never related.

 

Tagged with: Defilement Francisco Muhairwe Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, Catherine Bamugemereire and Christopher Madrama

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.