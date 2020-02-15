Court Quashes COSASE Recommendations on Presidential Handshake

In short
The money was given to government officials following court victory against oil company, Heritage in London in 2015. Here, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) dismissed a case filed by Heritage, which had challenged a decision by URA to collect a Shs 1.1 trillion capital gains tax. This was after Heritage sold its stake to Tullow Oil.
Court Quashes COSASE Recommendations on Presidential Handshake15 Feb 2020, 10:58 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Environment Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.