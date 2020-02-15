Mwesigwa Alon
Court Quashes COSASE Recommendations on Presidential Handshake

15 Feb 2020, 10:58 Kampala, Uganda
The payment to the public officials was judged by public opinion to be wrong

In short
The money was given to government officials following court victory against oil company, Heritage in London in 2015. Here, the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) dismissed a case filed by Heritage, which had challenged a decision by URA to collect a Shs 1.1 trillion capital gains tax. This was after Heritage sold its stake to Tullow Oil.

 

