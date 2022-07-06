In short
In his decision, Justice Wamala noted that the Committee was well aware that there were court proceedings in different cases concerning the Departed Asians Property some of, which had already been determined. He said that despite this, the committee still went ahead to violate the subjudice rule and made its own findings and recommendations, which constituted illegalities and therefore couldn't be left to stand.
Court Quashes COSASE Report on Departed Asians Property Top story6 Jul 2022, 08:16 Comments 149 Views Court Updates
The executive secreatary of the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board(DAPCB), Mr.George Bizibu (in black court) attending a meeting recently. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.