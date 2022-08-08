In short
Imaryo was interdicted by Nabakooba to pave way for investigations into allegations of mismanagement of funds under the Land Fund following the directive of the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya issued on 1st December, 2021.
Court Quashes Minister's Decision to Interdict Uganda Land Commission Secretary
