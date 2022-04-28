Kukunda Judith
13:31

Court Quashes MP Komakech's Dismissal From Parliament

28 Apr 2022, 13:25 Comments 154 Views TWED Towers, Kafu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Aruu South MP Christopher Komakech at the Court of Appeal in Kampala.

The Aruu South MP Christopher Komakech at the Court of Appeal in Kampala.

In short
Komakech argued that prior to joining the elections, he tendered his resignation to the Executive Director of Butabika because she was the very person who gave him his appointment letter.

 

Tagged with: Aruu South Constituency Christopher Komakech Ondonga Otto

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.