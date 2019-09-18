Samuel Amanya
16:09

Court Quashes Petition by Kabale Division Town Clerk, Treasurer Seeking to Block Their Forced Leave Top story

18 Sep 2019, 16:05 Comments 108 Views Court Local government Updates
James Twinamatsiko, embattled Principal Assistant Town Clerk for Southern Division in Kabale Municipality

James Twinamatsiko, embattled Principal Assistant Town Clerk for Southern Division in Kabale Municipality

In short
In his judgment read by the Kabale High Court Registrar, Didas Muhumuza this morning, Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi dismissed the petition with costs, saying it lacks merit. He noted that the temporary removal of Twinamatsiko and Tushemereirwe from office and appointment of other officers to serve in their offices for a defined doesn’t amount to irreparable injury.

 

Tagged with: abuse of office
Mentioned: Assistant Community Batwaare Kamusiime Charge of Southern Division Charity Tushemereirwe Didas Muhumuza High Court Judge High court Registrar Ignatius Mwesigwa James Twinamatsiko Kabale High Court Kabale Municipality Kabale Municipality Authorities Moses Kazibwe Kawumi Principal Assistant Town Clerk Sam Mutaremwa Senior Accountant Assistant Shaban Tumwebaze Southern Division Southern Division Speaker Timothy Twikirize of Twikirize

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.