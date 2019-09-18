In short
In his judgment read by the Kabale High Court Registrar, Didas Muhumuza this morning, Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi dismissed the petition with costs, saying it lacks merit. He noted that the temporary removal of Twinamatsiko and Tushemereirwe from office and appointment of other officers to serve in their offices for a defined doesn’t amount to irreparable injury.
Court Quashes Petition by Kabale Division Town Clerk, Treasurer Seeking to Block Their Forced Leave
James Twinamatsiko, embattled Principal Assistant Town Clerk for Southern Division in Kabale Municipality
