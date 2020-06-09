Court Registrar Loses Bid to Block Trial Before Judicial Service Commission

In short
Kaweesa also argued that his matter had been forwarded to the Secretary to the Judiciary and Inspector of Courts and then to Judicial Service Commission by the Principal Judge without a report as required by law.
Olive Eyotaru
The Deputy Registrar of the Judicial Training Institute in Nakawa , Godfrey Kaweesa has lost his bid to block trial.
