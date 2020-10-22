Kukunda Judith
13:38

Court Reinstates Besigye’s Petition Against Preventive Arrest

22 Oct 2020, 13:31 Comments 37 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Dr Kizza Besigye and his lawyer Ernest Kalibala at the Constitutional Court.

Dr Kizza Besigye and his lawyer Ernest Kalibala at the Constitutional Court.

In short
However, speaking to URN today at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, Besigye said that to date, he still wonders how the Constitutional Court Justices came to sit and dismiss his petition in the presence of Attorney General’s representatives on a day that was never communicated to him and his lawyers.

 

Tagged with: Besigye petition reinstated Constitutional Court Dr Kizza Besigye petition Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.