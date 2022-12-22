In short
“A temporary injunction issues restraining the respondent, her agents or employees, and any other persons claiming under her from the implementation of resolutions dated 6th December 2022 and this court stays whatever was done on 18th December 2022 until the main cause is disposed of,” said Justice Ssekaana in his ruling delivered Thursday Morning.
Court Reinstates Dr. Oledo As UMA President
22 Dec 2022
