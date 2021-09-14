Edward Eninu
Court Rejects 25 Affidavits in Ngora County Election Petition

14 Sep 2021, 17:48 Comments 85 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Election Updates
Medard Ssegona and his client, David Abala after court in Soroti.

In short
The affidavits were rejected by Achayo’s lawyers on grounds that the witnesses presented varying signatures and that they lacked certificate of translation. The lawyers also argued that while the witnesses claimed to be illiterate, some were able to read and write and also comprehend English, which is the official language of court.

 

