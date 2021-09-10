Wambuzi Reacheal
07:53

Court Rejects Abdul Katuntu's Witnesses over Inconsistencies

10 Sep 2021, 07:41 Comments 132 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Julius Galisonga(L) alongside one of his lawyers, Ivan Wanume arrive at Jinja high court.

Julius Galisonga(L) alongside one of his lawyers, Ivan Wanume arrive at Jinja high court.

In short
Galisonga, a candidate of the Forum for Democratic change-FDC party petitioned the court challenging Katuntu’s declaration as the elected Member of Parliament for Bugweri County citing malpractices in the January 2021 general election.

 

Tagged with: Member of Parliament burden of proof court election witness
Mentioned: Abdul Katuntu Bugweri John Isabirye Julius Galisonga Susan Abinyo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.