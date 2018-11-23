In short
Isiko, 25, was arrested and charged for cyber harassment and offensive communication after he allegedly sent love messages to the legislator. He was later convicted by Buganda Road Court Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu and sentenced to two years in jail.
Court Rejects MP Rwabwogo's Fresh Evidence against Isiko23 Nov 2018, 20:50 Comments 118 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: cyber harassment
Mentioned: mp sylvia rwabwogo brian isiko
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.