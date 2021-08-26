Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Court Rejects Re-trial of Murder Case Against Businessman Kato Kajubi

26 Aug 2021 Masaka, Uganda
Businessman Kato Kajubi appearing before Supreme Court Justices via video conferencing.

Businessman Kato Kajubi appearing before Supreme Court Justices via video conferencing.

Justice Nakintu held that a High Court has no jurisdiction to re-appraise a decision of the Court of Appeal, adding that her court could also not act to pre-empt the office of the DPP on how to conduct their proceedings.

 

