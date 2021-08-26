According to Police on the left is Mukalazi Peter and on the right is Nsubuga Paul the original bearer of the name.

In short

In her ruling, Lady Justice Dr. Winfred Nabisinde dismissed the application, saying that Nsubuga filed an application seeking similar prayers on March 31st 2021 but withdrew it. According to the judge, the withdraw meant that Nsubuga was already aware that there was a petition against him.