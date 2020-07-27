In short
The judges objected to the request to withdraw the petition, saying it raises serious questions for constitutional interpretation despite the fact that it was filed against an individual.
Court Rejects Request to Withdraw Election Petition Against Former MP Top story27 Jul 2020, 17:30 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
