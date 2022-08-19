In short
Emolot sailed through unopposed in the recently concluded expression of interest and nominations of conducted by the new ICU Electoral Commission for Emorimor’s throne. Although he is due for installation as the next Emorimor in November, Emolot is already transacting business as Emorimor. He was recently seen in royal entourage with African Kings and Queens in Guyana.
Court Renews Orders Barring Teso's Uninstalled Cultural Leader from Performing Duties
