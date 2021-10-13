Basaija Idd
Court Reschedules Judgement in Bundibugyo Election Petitions

13 Oct 2021, 15:33 Comments 60 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates

According to a notice issued by the assistant registrar Francis Matenga Dawa, the judgment for the two petitions have been rescheduled for October 18 and not October 15 as earlier scheduled.

 

