Okello Emmanuel
07:57

Court Retains Akugizibwe as Buruli County MP

29 Sep 2021, 07:57 Comments 99 Views Masindi, Uganda Court Updates

In short
Delivering his verdict on Tuesday, Justice Musa Ssekaana noted that the petitioners failed to provide substantial evidence to prove the allegations against Akugizibwe. He explained that Akugizibwe resigned from public office as a teacher at King’s College Buddo and handed over office as required in preparations for his election as Buruli county member of parliament.

 

Tagged with: court judgement mp

