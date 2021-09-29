In short
Delivering his verdict on Tuesday, Justice Musa Ssekaana noted that the petitioners failed to provide substantial evidence to prove the allegations against Akugizibwe. He explained that Akugizibwe resigned from public office as a teacher at King’s College Buddo and handed over office as required in preparations for his election as Buruli county member of parliament.
Court Retains Akugizibwe as Buruli County MP
